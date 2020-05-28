FM Sitharaman chairs FSDC meeting, takes stock of economy amid Covid-19

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday reviewed the state of the economy at the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), in view of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing lockdown.
This was the first meeting of the FSDC, which comprises RBI Governor and other financial sector regulators, since the coronavirus outbreak. The 22nd meeting of the FSDC, which was held via video conferencing, assumes a greater significance considering that the economy is expected to contract by 5 per cent by some estimates amid the virus crisis.
Various measures to maintain financial stability in the context of COVID-19 have been reviewed, an official said after the meeting.
The meeting also took note of the activities undertaken by the FSDC Sub-Committee chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and the initiatives taken by the various regulators in the financial sector. The FSDC is the apex body of sectoral regulators, headed by the finance minister.
Besides the RBI governor, SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi, IRDAI chairman Subhash Chandra Khuntia, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) chairman M S Sahoo and PFRDAI chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay were present in the meeting.
