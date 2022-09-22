JUST IN
Inclusion of OTT in telecom Bill creates risk to India's digital economy
India and US 10-year yield spread lowest in 12 years, shows data
Surge in import cost may negate positive impact of rupee fall: Experts
Hold talks to extend TRIPS waiver to Covid diagnostics: Piyush Goyal to G20
Depreciating rupee may not lead to fiscal slippage, say experts
Navy buys 'enhanced range' BrahMos missiles for Rs 1,700 crore
Rs 58.5K cr of taxes lost in 5 industries due to illicit trade: FICCI study
India set to skip buying Russia's ESPO crude in Sept as freight costs jump
Draft Telecommunication Bill to reduce paperwork, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Investments taking shape ahead of Rajasthan summit; 3k delegates may join
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Inclusion of OTT in telecom Bill creates risk to India's digital economy
Business Standard

How small modular nuclear reactors may help India to meet energy goals

India's move to build small modular nuclear reactors could hold the key to meeting renewable energy targets

Topics
Nuclear energy | energy sector | Nuclear reactors

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

nuclear reactors
Now, the government is pinning its post-2030 hopes on the potential of SMR

The government is working hard to make solar and wind power mainstream, but it may achieve its renewable energy targets with help from an unexpected source: nuclear power. Under the radar, the pace of nuclear power development in India is expected to accelerate, riding on the promising new technology of small modular reactors (SMR).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nuclear energy

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 22:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.