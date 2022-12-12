JUST IN
How the Russian war worsened India's fertiliser consumption balance
How the Russian war worsened India's fertiliser consumption balance

Researcher says the contributory margin of companies selling and importing MOP is negative due to inadequate subsidies on potash

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Fertiliser | Kharif season

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

fertiliser
Industry players said Indiaâ€™s already distorted fertilizer consumption has further imbalanced in kharif 2022 to 12.8:5.1:1 compared to 6.8:2.7:1 in Kharif 2021.

Fertiliser consumption in India, already imbalanced, became more lopsided this kharif season because of the Russia-Ukraine war, and this could have an impact on soil health in the long run.

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 06:15 IST

