India drafts maiden Net-Zero Emissions Bill for climate action plan

The central government has placed in the the country’s first Net Zero Emissions Bill, 2022, thereby joining a short list of countries which have a legally binding net carbon zero target.

The Bill calls for setting up an inter-ministerial committee, which will be tasked with planning and advising the on climate adaptation and emission reduction.

The Bill was introduced in the upper house of Parliament on December 9, according to the website. It aims to meet the 2070 target of becoming a economy and suggests an interim emission reduction target year of 2030. The interim targets would pave the way for to meet its climate commitments under its nationally determined contributions submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on .

The eight key ministries, which will form the core commission, are home affairs, new and renewable energy, Jal Shakti, environment, forest and climate change, women and child development, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, corporate affairs, and tribal affairs.

The core commission will constitute a ‘Net Zero Emission Advisory Committee’, which will inform and advise the on the net emission trajectory planning to achieve the target by 2070. Alongside, five non-official members would be appointed from amongst specialists, scientists, and non-governmental organisations “having special knowledge of, or experience in, matters relating to and related impacts, emission control and climate sciences forming a Scientific Advisory Committee,” said the Bill text.

The commission will advise on adverse impacts of on vulnerable communities and eco-sensitive zones, and plan and review the ‘Emission Reduction Plan’ to meet carbon reduction targets. It will also prepare annual national climate change risk assessments.

The Bill also directs states to form their own state emission council, which will act as an advisory body.

According to the Bill, the states’ council would prepare an ‘Annual State Emission Reduction plan’; devise measures to counteract the adverse impacts of climate change; conduct annual state climate risk assessments; and conduct emission trend analysis at state level.

The Bill has laid down for the to prepare a draft ‘Emission Reduction Plan’ within six months. The draft would include a detailed and sector-wise plan to phase out greenhouse gas emissions in the country, measures to address off-shore emissions from international shipping and airplane emissions, and a multi-sector strategy to meet emissions budgets.

The plan would also have provisions for green energy distribution infrastructure in the form of a stringent Renewable Purchase Obligation framework. The plan would also develop a framework to address climate risk related financial disclosures and reporting mechanisms.

Other provisions to be part of the plan are early-warning systems for water bodies and agriculture; provision for climate change resilient infrastructure aligned with the needs of vulnerable communities, training and capacity building for climate risk and disaster management and development of climate education.

The other two key sections of the Bill are protection of vulnerable communities and formation of a ‘National Climate Risk Assessment’ for meeting climate adaptation and mitigation goals. For the risk assessment plan, key sectors identified are energy, agricultural, livestock management, transportation sector, industries, and urban and infrastructural planning.

According to India's updated NDC submitted this August, 50 per cent of its installed electric power capacity will come from non-fossil sources by 2030. It has committed to reduce carbon intensity of its GDP by 45 per cent by 2030, (from 2005 levels). It was earlier 30 per cent. has also added a new target of creating an additional carbon sink of 2.5-3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent via additional forest and tree cover by 2030.