Friday, January 30, 2026 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / States utilise less than half of FY26 capex budget in Apr-Dec period

States utilise less than half of FY26 capex budget in Apr-Dec period

CAG data show states spent just 45.8% of their FY26 capital outlay in the first nine months, sharply lagging the Centre's capex performance

Capex, capital expenditure, Trends

Of the 20 states for which data is available, 14 spent less than half of their budget estimates (BE) for capital expenditure between April and December. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 7:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the first three quarters of 2025–26 (April–December), states have managed to spend just 45.8 per cent, or ₹3.8 trillion, of their combined annual budgeted capital expenditure (capex) of ₹8.35 trillion, according to an analysis of monthly accounts for 20 states released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.
 
The subdued pace of capital spending by states contrasts sharply with the Centre’s performance in the corresponding period. Central government capex reached 70.3 per cent of its budget estimate in the first nine months of FY26, from April to December, according to the latest data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).
 
 
Of the 20 states for which data is available, 14 spent less than half of their budget estimates (BE) for capital expenditure between April and December. Telangana stood out as an outlier, emerging as the only state to have exceeded its budgeted capex, with utilisation at 116.95 per cent. Haryana followed at 97.49 per cent, Kerala at 66.53 per cent and Himachal Pradesh at 61.24 per cent.
 
At the other end of the spectrum, seven states showed particularly weak progress. Tripura spent 22 per cent of its budgeted capex during the period, while West Bengal utilised 24.4 per cent. Chhattisgarh (27.1 per cent), Manipur (29.4 per cent), Meghalaya (30.4 per cent), Punjab (33.5 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (34.4 per cent) each spent less than 35 per cent of their annual allocation.
 
By comparison, data for 25 states in the previous financial year showed much stronger utilisation. In the entire FY25, states collectively spent 80.2 per cent of their budgeted capital expenditure, amounting to ₹7.8 trillion of a total allocation of ₹9.7 trillion.

Also Read

government bond, bond market

Economic Survey: Unconditional cash transfers a risk to states' borrowing

Budget, Tax

Budget 2026: Too many known unknowns amid push to revive private capexpremium

RBI

Demographic shift: State finances reflect the rapid transition aheadpremium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Can the Union Budget 2026-27 unveil a low debt-deficit path to growth?premium

def, soldiers, armed forces

Datanomics: Indian Army's capital expenditure share stuck at 18.54%premium

 
Revenue expenditure has progressed more steadily. During the April–December period, the 20 states spent over 60.9 per cent of their budgeted revenue expenditure of ₹38.73 trillion. Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest utilisation rate at 71.1 per cent, followed by Punjab at 68.3 per cent and Kerala at 67.6 per cent. Jharkhand (53.9 per cent), Tripura (51.8 per cent) and Manipur (49.1 per cent) were among the lowest spenders in this category.
 
On the receipts side, states collected 66.2 per cent of their budgeted tax revenue of ₹29.7 trillion during the same period. Assam led with collections equivalent to 72.6 per cent of its annual target, followed by Haryana at 72.3 per cent and Gujarat at 70.9 per cent. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Manipur were among the states with the weakest tax revenue performance.
 
Borrowings and other liabilities just touched the halfway mark, with states utilising 50.2 per cent of their budgeted borrowings, raising ₹4.5 trillion against a full-year target of nearly ₹9 trillion for FY26.
 
Noting that state capital expenditure typically accelerates in the closing months of the fiscal year, Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings, said capex trends at the state level warrant close attention, given their historical underutilisation of budgeted capital expenditure.

More From This Section

World bank

World Bank commits annual financing worth $8 bn-$ 10 bn to India over 5 yrs

Travel, tourists, Hospitality

Travel, insurance emerge as biggest spends of Indian households in CY25premium

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India at high table of global geopolitics: Piyush Goyal hails India-EU FTA

Modi, Narendra Modi, Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

India-EU trade deal strengthens PM Modi's 'Make in India' ambitions

Modi, Narendra Modi, Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

India-EU free trade deal explained: What it means for farmers and IT jobs

Topics : Capital Expenditure state finances Public spending

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2026 Date and TimeGold Silver ETF FallingQ3 Result TodayMardaani 3 Box Office CollectionEconomic Survey 2026 HighlightsIs Market Open on Budget Day Nifty Post-Budget Outlook 2026Budget 2026