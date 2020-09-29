India Ratings maintains negative outlook on base metals sector for H2 FY21

-
ALSO READ
Galwan stand-off: India takes another shot at free trade deal with US
Pandemic matters much more for mkts, economies than trade war: Dan Fineman
Vedanta going private is a sign of base metal cycle bottoming, say experts
Trade gap with China set to narrow this year: Explained in charts
WTO finds Washington violated trade rules by imposing tariffs on China
-
India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has maintained a negative outlook on the base metals sector for 2HFY21.
Business disruptions led by Covid-19 are likely to persist over the next six to nine months, as the pandemic scenario continues to evolve, it said.
Realisations are likely to remain volatile over second half of FY21 and remain predisposed to the US-China trade tensions.
As part of its study, the agency has covered the issuers operating in aluminium, copper and zinc sub-sectors and their likely credit profiles in FY21 and also outlines Ind-Ra’s expectations for FY22.
ALSO READ: India Ratings maintains negative outlook on domestic steel sector
Covid-19 has induced volatility in base metal prices since mid-January 2020. The fiscal stimulus announced across major economies, especially China, has fuelled a short-term recovery since mid-May 2020 and spurred base metals demand from China with heightened imports over domestic production. This was also supported by Chinese yuan strengthening against US dollar and contributing to cost deflation.
Prices are carrying strong momentum, driven by high Chinese infrastructure stimulus coupled with the realisation of pent-up demand, as economies are gradually opening up, and apprehensions of supply disruptions in case of a resurgence of the pandemic.
The realisations have picked up by 22 per cent, 32.8 per cent and 27.7 per cent in August 2020 for aluminium, copper and zinc, respectively, since April 2020, when LME spot prices were at the lowest.
However, industry fundamentals remain weak with a likely surplus situation in most base metals.
Positive developments on coronavirus vaccines and a gradual global economic recovery thereafter may bring demand recovery in 2HFY22.
Pre-Covid base case estimates for Ind-Ra rated portfolio have been moderated to reflect the negative impact of the pandemic on local premiums, revenues, working capital cycle, credit ratios, and liquidity for FY21.
Accordingly, Ind-Ra has revised the rating outlook to negative for 2HFY21 from stable, reflecting the risk of substantial leverage build-p over FY21-FY22. However, strong business profile features and prudent liquidity management shall aid sector players to tackle such evolving times.
Key domestic players will report improved credit metrics by end-FY22, close to FY20 levels, primarily driven by increased demand from end-user industries, supported by government stimulus and thus, improved profitability. Sustainable cost reduction measures shall enable players to emerge stronger.
Liquidity management including refinancing of debt maturities, capital expenditures and dividends outgo shall remain key monitorables.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU