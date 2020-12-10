India Ratings takes 3 finance firms off rating watch negative list

-
ALSO READ
Shriram City Union rises 4% as June quarter profit shows sequential growth
Despite 58% rally from March low, analysts still upbeat on this stock
Shriram Transport Finance soars 10% in sharpest intra-day rally in 6 months
Shriram Transport Finance hits 8-month high; stock soars 56% in November
Shriram Transport to tap market after a decade, plans Rs 1,500 cr rights
-
India Ratings took three finance companies — Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF), Shriram Housing Finance, and Magma Fincorp — off the rating watch negative (RWN) status and affirmed rating on improvement in their financial profile. It also affirmed rating for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL).
For SCUF (AA), the agency said the rating affirmation and the resolution of the RWN reflect the improving trend in its collections over April-October. The ratings have been affirmed due to an overall improvement in the macro-economic and funding situation as well as a significant pick-up in its collections, it said. Shriram Housing Finance (AA) is a subsidiary of Shriram City Union. The affirmation and resolution of RWN for HFC reflects a similar action on SCUF, India ratings said.
As for Magma Fincorp (AA-), it said, the resolution of RWN factors in the fact that challenges on the funding front have been mitigated. The company’s liquidity is adequate to take care of its near-term obligations, India Ratings said.
For MMFSL (AAA), the agency said the company has a diversified funding profile with access to banks and capital markets. MMFSL maintained sufficient liquidity buffers to make timely debt repayments, even when collections declined, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU