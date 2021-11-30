India's spending helps fuel growth but risks from Omicron variant loom

-
ALSO READ
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
Markets' expectations from the RBI in its August policy review
RBI Monetary Policy October 2021 report: 10 Key Takeaways
The first soft signal of return to normalcy from Monetary Policy Committee?
-
India’s effort to boost consumption through government spending and low interest rates is paying off, with the economy gaining strength just as a new coronavirus variant emerges as the top threat to a global recovery.
The South Asian nation remains on track to post the fastest growth among major economies as most sectors, including services and exports, show momentum. Gross domestic product will expand 9.3% in the fiscal that ends March, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists, a touch faster than the 9.2% forecast last month.
The recovery is “led by the services sector, with individual mobility back to pre-Covid levels, and ultra-accommodative financial conditions,” as well as higher government expenditures, said Gaura Sen Gupta, an economist with IDFC First Bank in Mumbai, forecasting growth of 10% this year.
While she said it’s too early to predict the impact of the omicron strain, the cost of lockdowns has been falling as they become more targeted and shorter.
Official data due later Tuesday will likely show GDP in the July-September quarter grew 8.3% from a year ago, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. That’s slower than 20.1% growth in the previous quarter -- which largely reflected a bounce back from last year’s crash -- but marks a fourth straight quarter of expansion.
Growth Indicators
India loosened fiscal and monetary policy to power through the pandemic-induced slump, and has vowed to keep it like that for as long as necessary to support growth.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made infrastructure spending a priority ahead of the February budget, where she will give an annual plan of the government’s expenditure and revenue goals.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India is expected to leave its record low interest rates unchanged when it announces monetary policy next week. The low interest rate regime is expected to drive growth even when policymakers scale back the support extended during the pandemic.
That, along with a faster pace of vaccinations and a decline in cases, has fed a pick up in the activity. From the nation’s dominant services sector to manufacturing, and from robust exports to rising tax collections, most high-frequency indicators are showing signs of strength.
Agriculture, which is the primary source of livlihood for more than half the nation’s population and emerged as the only bright spot when the pandemic ravaged the economy, is expected to keep the growth momentum rolling after a normal monsoon this year.
Challenges
There are still risks to the outlook. Rising input costs due to supply-side disruptions and global commodity prices are squeezing margins of companies. That’s dampened the recovery in some sectors such as automobiles, particularly sale of two-wheelers, which are an indicator of rural demand. Soaring fertilizer prices are also adding to worries with risks of lower harvests.
The latest threat comes from the omicron variant, which has triggered the return of travel restrictions. While the Indian economy is yet to see any impact, the news is weighing on the sentiments in the currency and stock markets.
There is a “broad based improvement in underlying economic activity,” but the spread of omicron “remains a risk”, said Sameer Narang, an economist with ICICI Bank Ltd. in Mumbai.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU