India set to allow 5 mn tonnes of sugar exports in first tranche: Report

-
ALSO READ
Govt extends timeline for loan disbursement for ethanol projects till Sept
Gadkari urges mill owners to cut production of sugar, focus on ethanol
Maharashtra ethanol production expected to reach 1.4 billion litre in 2023
India's plan to produce ethanol from 2G sources taking time to pick up
India achieved 10% ethanol blending target ahead of schedule: PM Modi
-
India is poised to allow 5 million tonnes of sugar exports in the first tranche for the new marketing year beginning October, two government sources said on Wednesday.
"The permission to export 5 million tonnes of sugar is expected in the coming weeks and once we have a better sense about next sugar year's production, we could allow another 3 to 5 million tonnes for exports," said one of the sources who didn't wish to be named in line with official rules.
Although it's a little early to get a clear idea about next year's production, early estimates suggest sugar output in 2022-23 would hover around this year's record 36 million tonnes, the official said.
On Oct. 1, 2022, when the new season begins, mills' carryover stocks from the previous season are expected at 6 million tonnes against 8 million tonnes a year earlier.
"After factoring in local demand, the need for ethanol production and mills' requirement for their yearly carryover stocks, we believe that India will have a large exportable surplus in the 2022-23 year," said the second source.
"But given the erratic weather patterns impacting crops and agricultural production, we do not want to allow exports of 8 or 9 million tonnes in just one go," the second source said. "We'll be rather cautious."
India banned wheat exports earlier this year and last week imposed curbs on rice shipments as adverse climatic conditions hit output and planting.
India's domestic sugar consumption is estimated at around 27.5 million tonnes and mills are expected to divert 4.5 million tonnes of sugar for ethanol production in the 2022-23 season.
Mills will also set aside at least 6 million tonnes of sugar as their annual carryover stocks.
Cashing in on attractive global prices traders have already signed deals to export 400,000 tonnes of raw sugar for the 2022/23 season.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU