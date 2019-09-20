JUST IN
Madhukar Kamath elected chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations

Kamath has also been the president of Advertising Agencies Association of India

BS Reporter 

Madhukar Kamath, chairman emeritus of DDB Mudra group and mentor of Interbrand India, has been elected chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for 2019-20. Kamath has also been the president of Advertising Agencies Association of India.

First Published: Fri, September 20 2019. 22:07 IST

