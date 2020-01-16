JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

PM Modi to lay foundation of Rs 10,000 cr Bundelkhand Expressway in UP
Business Standard

No curbs on Turkey, Malaysia; will treat all nations equally: Piyush Goyal

"And if some of the restrictions impact Malaysia, I don't think that will be the only country impacted," he said.

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Piyush Goyal

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that New Delhi has not imposed any curbs on imports from Malaysia and Turkey.

"India believes in free play and equal treatment for all," Goyal said at a security conference in New Delhi, adding that the government also was not contemplating any restrictions on the two countries.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that India is planning to cut some imports from Turkey and widen restrictions on Malaysia, targeting the two Muslim-majority countries for their criticism of New Delhi's policy towards Kashmir.

Goyal said that any curbs will apply to all countries uniformly. "And if some of the restrictions impact Malaysia, I don't think that will be the only country impacted," he said.
First Published: Thu, January 16 2020. 17:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU