No curbs on Turkey, Malaysia; will treat all nations equally: Piyush Goyal

India's Commerce Minister on Thursday said that New Delhi has not imposed any curbs on imports from and

"India believes in free play and equal treatment for all," Goyal said at a security conference in New Delhi, adding that the government also was not contemplating any restrictions on the two countries.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that India is planning to cut some imports from and widen restrictions on Malaysia, targeting the two Muslim-majority countries for their criticism of New Delhi's policy towards Kashmir.

Goyal said that any curbs will apply to all countries uniformly. "And if some of the restrictions impact Malaysia, I don't think that will be the only country impacted," he said.