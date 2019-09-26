No liquidity crisis: FM after 'tonic-like' meeting with private banks

A week after meeting public sector banks' top executives, Finance Minister on Thursday held discussions with heads of private sector banks, housing finance companies, and micro finance institutions (MFIs), but none of them complained about any liquidity crunch. Bankers, however, admitted there were some glitches such as those relating to know-your-customer (KYC) norms.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Sitharaman said, "None of them said there were any liquidity issues."

Bankers present in the meeting apprised Sitharaman that problems relating to commercial vehicles were cyclical and would be over in a couple of quarters. So far as passenger vehicles are concerned, these are largely driven by sentiment, and sales will gather pace in the near future, they told the minister.

She said affordable housing had really taken off, but some of those present demanded that the upper limit for loans in affordable housing be raised to Rs 50 lakh from Rs 45 lakh.

Sitharaman said MFIs were there in remote areas of the country and they told her that there was still demand. They said they were growing at 10-20 per cent, she said.

Bankers also told the finance minister that there were impressive possibilities in the services sector, which dominates the Indian economy, provided some tweaking of rules happen.

“On the whole, it was a tonic like meeting where I heard good, positive comments,” she said.

There are, however, certain obstacles such as those relating KYC norms, or those related to the lending to those who have migrated, she said, adding these concerns will be taken up with the departments concerned.

Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said private sector banks would join the outreach programme in 400 districts for potential lending. The first phase of the programme will start in 250 districts from October 3, he said adding that the next phase would begin around Diwali.

He also said there was no liquidity issue but the outreach programme was being organised to take advantage of the festival season.

However, some MFIs raised the issue of the interest rates at which they were getting loans, Kumar said, adding that their demands would be looked at.