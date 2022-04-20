Oil & gas assets: Centre eyes innovative ways for asset monetisation

Taking a leaf out of the successful asset monetisation in coal and mineral mining, the Centre is exploring innovative ways to monetise assets in oil and gas as well as other sectors in the ongoing fiscal year.

The NITI Aayog, in consultation with administrative ministries, is exploring different ways in which oil and gas assets can be monetised and reforms that can be undertaken in the sector to promote private sector participation and ease of doing business as introduced in the mining sector, an official said. As the government’s policy think tank is finalising the pipeline for asset ...