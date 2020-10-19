Over half the farmers not in favour of recently passed farm laws: Survey

A recent survey has found that more than half of are not in favour of three laws passed by Parliament recently, but a sizeable number of those oppose them (around 36%) without knowing their full content.

The survey conducted by rural platform Gaon Connection found that even among those supporting the law--around 35 percent--almost 18 per cent were not aware about the content, reflect a sharp lacunae in the Centre's efforts to create understanding about the legislations.

The survey was conducted between between October 3 and October 9 across 53 districts in 16 states of the country. Over 5022 were surveyed as part of the exercise.

According to the Survey, the biggest fear about the three laws among the respondents, which numbered around 57 per cent was that once the Laws showing their impact, the will be forced to sell their crop produce at a lower price in the open market.

Around 1/3rd of the respondents feared that the government will end the system of (MSP). The survey showed that around 60 per cent of the farmers want the system to be made a mandatory law in India.

Interestingly, a bigger portion of marginal and small farmers, who own less than five acres land, support these agri laws in comparison to medium and large farmers.

The survey also found that in spite of slightly more than half (52%) the respondent farmers opposing the three new agri laws (of which 36% were not informed about these laws), almost 44% respondent farmers said the Modi government was ‘pro-farmer’, whereas about 28% said it was ‘anti-farmer’.

The survey also showed that a majority of farmers (35%) said the Modi government supported the farmers, whereas about 20% said it supported the private corporates/companies.

During the last monsoon session of the Parliament, three new agri were passed, followed by the President Ram Nath Kovind signing them on September 27, which are now the law of the land.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, seeks to give freedom to farmers to sell their produce outside of the notified Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market yards.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, gives farmers the right to enter into a contract with agribusiness firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters, or large retailers for the sale of future farming produce at a pre-agreed price.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, is meant to remove commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, onion, and potato from the list of essential commodities and do away with the imposition of stock holding limits.

A section of farmers and farmers’ organisations have been protesting against the new farm laws. The survey found that two-third of farmers were aware about the recent farmers’ protest in the country.

Awareness about such protests was more among the farmers in north-west region (91%), which includes the states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Least awareness was reported in the east region (West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh) where less than half (46%) were aware about recent farmers’ protest.

Overall, 52% farmers reportedly oppose the three new agri laws, whereas 35 per cent support these Acts.

Of those who support these laws, almost half (47%) favour them because they believe it will give them freedom to sell their crop anywhere in the country.

Among those who oppose these laws, the highest percentage of respondent farmers (57%) said they did not support the three laws because ‘farmers will be forced to sell their produce at lower price in open market’.