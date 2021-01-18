Petrol nears Rs 85-mark in Delhi, diesel closer to Rs 82 in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Fuel price rise paused after taking petrol rates to record high level
Petrol prices hiked across metros for 4th straight day: Check prices here
No change in petrol, diesel rates even as global oil prices soften
Fuel prices unchanged across cities; petrol at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi
Petrol price hits 2-year high of Rs 83 a litre in Delhi, diesel at 73.32
-
Petrol price in the national capital neared the Rs 85 a litre mark while diesel rates in Mumbai were close to Rs 82 as fuel prices were raised by 25 paise per litre each on Monday.
Petrol now costs a lifetime high of Rs 84.95 per litre in Delhi while diesel comes for Rs 75.13, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.
The price hike on Monday came after three days of unchanged rates. Prices were last hiked by 50 paise a litre in two instalments on January 13 and 14.
In Mumbai, the price of petrol soared to an all-time high of Rs 91.56 a litre while diesel rates went up to Rs 81.87. Petrol price in Mumbai breached the previous high of Rs 91.34 hit on October 4, 2018, while diesel too is at a record high.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU