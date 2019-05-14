Polls come and go, but Kushinagar continues to await international airport

Kushinagar, an important Buddhist Circuit hub in Eastern Uttar Pradesh bordering Bihar, continues to wait for an International airport, which had been promised more than a decade ago. The constituency is scheduled to go to the polls in the last phase on May 19.

Although Kushinagar has an old airstrip over 97 acres to handle small aircraft, it has long been deemed inadequate to leverage the town's tourism potential for long-term socio-economic development. An international airport was planned for Kushinagar to receive global tourists and provide direct connectivity to ...