Wholesale inflation soars to 10.49% in April on higher fuel prices

India's accelerated to 10.49 per cent in April on account of a surge in the prices of fuel and manufactured products, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed.

rate, measured by WPI, has been rising continuously since December. It soared to an eight-year high in March to 7.39 per cent.

The latest price data released by the government on Monday showed that food prices rose to 4.92 per cent in April, along with a massive price surge in manufacturing products at 9.01 per cent. Fuel and power inflation stood at nearly 21 per cent led by higher and prices.

Prices of primary articles, which account for more than a fifth of the entire WPI, grew 10.16 per cent in April from -1.08 per cent a year ago, driven by higher prices of fruits, eggs and meat among other items. Prices of pulses, fruits and eggs, meat and fish rose by 10.74 per cent, 27.43 per cent and 10.88 per cent, respectively.

“Interestingly, in sequential terms, the WPI-food recorded a sharp 3.8% MoM increase in April 2021, as compared to a relatively limited 1% uptick in the CPI-food index, suggesting a greater impact of supply chain disruptions at the wholesale level. The inflation for manufactured food products also hardened to 12.6 per cent in April 2021, led by a continued uptrend in edible oils, as well as beverages such as tea and coffee,” ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said.

On the other hand, Inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) moderated to 4.29 per cent in April from a four-month high of 5.52 per cent in March, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation last week. Economists had last month cautioned that the rate of price rise is expected to be in double digits in the near term, led by food and a low base of last year.

“The likely trajectory of the WPI inflation supports our view that there is no space for rate cuts to support the faltering growth momentum, even as we expect the monetary stance to remain accommodative,” Nayar said.