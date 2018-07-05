AAI Recruitment 2018: 186 job vacancies for junior and senior assistant

(AAI) has invited job applications for 186 & (Electronics) posts in the southern region. The date for the online registration is June 16 and the deadline for the online registration process is July 15 till 11.59pm. The candidates can apply through 2018 Notifications or from the official website www. aero.

Candidates who are domicile of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and can apply for the above-mentioned posts at various airports in these states.

No. of vacancies:

Junior Assistant (Fire service)- 146

Senior Assistan (electronics)-39

Category-wise vacancies:

General: 92

OBC: 11

SC: 23

ST: 21

(electronics)

General: 23

OBC: 08

SC:5

ST:3

IMPORTANT DATES:

Commencement of online registration of application: June 16, 2018

Closure of online registration of application: July 15, 2018 Sunday

Online remittance of application fee: From June 16, 2018 to July 15, 2018

Eligibility criteria:

The candidates’ Age shall be 18 to 30 years as on 31.03.2017. And the maximum age limit for Widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not remarried. Upto the age of 35 years (upto 40 years for member of SC/ST and 38 years for OBC).

For the Junior Assistant, the Candidates should be 10th pass with 3 years' approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/ Fire with minimum 50% marks. Or 12th pass with 50 per cent marks.

For the Senior Assistant, the candidate must have a Diploma in Electronics / Tele Communication / Radio Engineering (03 years Course) from a recognized institution and two years of work experience in the concerned discipline.

SELECTION PROCESS:

Junior Assistant (Fire service):



The candidates will have to appear for a two hour written exam which will be a computer-based test. Minimum pass marks will be 50 out of 100 for UR /OBC candidates and 40 out of 100 for SC/ST candidates.

On passing the online written exam, the shortlisted candidates shall be subjected certificates/ document verification followed by medical examination.

Further, those cleared in the medical examination will be allowed for driving test.

Only on passing the driving test, the candidate will be allowed for endurance test.

Based on good performance, a merit list will be made. The meritorious candidate shall be nominated for Basic Training Course (BTC) for 18 months.

An appointment order shall be issued only for the candidate subject to successfully completing the Basic Training Course (BTC). During the training period, incumbent is entitled to the stipend of Rs. 25,000/- as per the rules.

(ELECTRONICS):

The candidates will have to attempt a two hour written exam (computer-based test). Minimum pass marks will be 50 out of 100 for UR /OBC candidates and 40 out of 100 for SC/ST candidates.

On passing the online written exam, the shortlisted candidates shall be subjected certificates/ document verification.

Later, the candidates shall be subject to undergo ab-initio training for a period of 14 weeks.

SYLLABUS:

Junior Assistant (Fire service): Candidates should have knowledge about Basic Arithmetic, Basic Science and Elementary English/Grammar and general knowledge.



Senior Assistant (Electronics): 70% on subject related to educational qualification and 30% on General Knowledge, General Intellectual, General Aptitude, English etc

Pay Scale:

Junior Assistant – Rs.12,500 – Rs.28,500 per month

Senior Assistant – Rs.14,500 – Rs.33,500 per month

HOW TO APPLY:

step1: Candidates can apply through online registration link available at AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA website.

step 2: Applicant should sign up first with their valid E-mail ID and Mobile Number. On signing up, the Password and login ID will be sent to the registered Email ID and Mobile Number provided by the candidate.

step 3: After registration, the applicant should re-login by using login credentials.

step 4: The applicant should fill in all the personal details correctly and upload photograph, signature, certificates, etc.



The size of the photograph should be between 50 kb to 80 kb in jpg/jpeg format only. And the size of the scanned image should not be more than 80kb.



The size of the signature should be between 10 kb to 50 kb in jpg/jpeg format only. And the scanned image should not be more than 50kb.

step 5: Payment of application fee through payment gateway (HDFC bank). Applicant has to pay Rs.1000/- (Non-Refundable) application fee including taxes as applicable through Online payment Mode Only

The written exam will be held in the following places: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and The tentative cities of examination are Chennai, Cochin, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Vijayawada.



All further announcements pertaining to process will only be published/provided at AAI website from time to time.

Here are all the important links:

Registration



LOGIN link



Notification link