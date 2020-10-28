NEET Counselling 2020: Registration from today; know full process, schedule

-
-
NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will conduct National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - NEET (UG), 2020 counselling from today. NEET Counselling 2020 was earlier scheduled for October 27, however, it was postponed due to technical error.
The counselling schedule has been released for 15% all India quota (AIQ) and seats offered by Central and Deemed Universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes.For state quota seats, NEET counselling 2020 will be held by the respective state authorities separately.
Who is eligible for NEET Counselling 2020
Candidates who have scored a minimum of 50th percentage (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for General-PH) will be eligible for NEET 2020 counselling round.
The following is the detailed schedule for all the rounds of NEET 2020 counselling:
NEET 2020: Round 1
Registration, payment and choice of filling: October 28, 2020 to November 2, 2020, until 5 pm
(Payment facility will be available till November 2, 2020 till 7 pm)
Choice filling/locking: October 28 to November 2, 2020 (4 pm to 11:59 pm as per server time)
Processing of seat allotment: November 3, 2020 to November 4, 2020
Result: November 5, 2020
Reporting: November 6, 2020 to November 12, 2020
NEET 2020: Round 2
Registration, payment and choice of filling: November 18 to November 22, until 3 pm
(Payment facility will be available till November 22, 2020 until 5 pm)
Choice filling/locking: November 19, 2020 to November 22
Processing of seat allotment: November 23, 2020 to November 24, 2020
Result: November 25, 2020
Reporting: November 26, 2020 to December 2, 2020
Mop-up round
Registration, choice filling and payment: December 10, 2020, to December 14, 2020 (until 5 pm)
Choice filling/locking: December 11, 2020 to December 15 (by 11:59 pm as per server time)
Processing of seat allotment: December 15 and 16, 2020
Result: December 17, 2020
Reporting: December 18, 2020 to December 24, 2020
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)/Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET 2020 counselling. The counselling will be conducted for admissions to 15 per cent All India Quota seats in Government medical and dental colleges across all states (except Jammu & Kashmir), 100 per cent seats in deemed and central universities, seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune.
NEET 2020 result: Reservation of seats in government medical colleges
SC candidates: 15% seats
ST candidates: 7.5% seats
27% seats are reserved for OBC candidates
10% seats are reserved for Economically Weaker Sections
NRI quota in PG Medical, dental courses
The Supreme Court held that NRI quota in PG Medical and Dental courses is not “sacrosanct” in any given academic year and private medical colleges are not obligated to earmark such seats for admissions. The top court said that if a medical college or institution or the state regulating authority decides to do away with such quota, then a reasonable notice of such a decision be issued to enable those aspiring for such seats to choose elsewhere.
Special quota for terror attack victims in MBBS, BDS admissions
Spouses and children of terror attack victims will now get reservation in MBBS and BDS admissions. The move will be applicable for the 2020-21 academic year. The reserved seats will be from the central pool of seats for medical admissions. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reportedly written a letter to chief secretaries of all states and UTs along with the guidelines in this regard.
