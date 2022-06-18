UP board 12th result 2022 to be out shortly on upresults.nic; know details

result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare 12th Result 2022 on its official website upmsp.edu.in shortly. students can also check and download their results on examresults.net, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in. This year, a total of 5,192,689 students had registered for UP board Class 10, 12 exams and 4,775,749 of them appeared in the exams.

Steps to check UP Board 12th Result 2022

Step 1. Go to the official website upresults.nic.in or and upresults.nic.in

Step 2. Look for the link - UP Board Result 2022

Step 3. Provide required details to get your UP Board Intermediate Result 2022

Step 4. Download the result

Passing criteria

A candidate has to secure a minimum of 35 per cent to pass. The board will conduct compartment exam if anyone fails in any subject.





Where to look for UP Board 12th result

Result via SMS: To avail the service to receive your UPMSP 12th result directly on your phone via SMS, check with your mobile operator who will provide you with a number to send SMS. Once you enter your 10 digit roll number after typing <ABC34...>, send it to the number you've been provided. You'll receive your results shortly. Remember different mobile operators have their own numbers and procedure, so follow their instructions.

Results via Websites: Students can check their scores through the official websites. The websites are- upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. Private websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com also host the results.

UP Board 12th result 2022 topper

We will update it as soon as the results are declared.

UP Board 12th result 2022: Pass percentage

We will update it as soon as the results are declared.

About UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is responsible to conduct Class 10, 12 Board Examinations across Uttar Pradesh. The UPMSP successfully accomplished its job conducting both the Class 10, 12 Board Exams as per the decided schedule of the UP Board Exam.