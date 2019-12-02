JUST IN
Bandhan Bank eyes big role in affordable housing finance segment

The bank is expecting that a little less than 50% of its portfolio will be dominated by affordable housing loans in the next 3 to 5 years.

Namrata Acharya  |  Kolkata 

Shedding its identity as a microfinance firm, Bandhan Bank is now eyeing a big role in the affordable housing finance segment. This comes in the wake of its recent acquisition of Gruh Finance, the housing finance arm of HDFC.

The bank is expecting that a little less than 50 per cent of its portfolio will be dominated by affordable housing loans in the next three to five years. The bank will stay away from loans to large corporate entities. Small and medium enterprises, too, will not be the major focus area of the bank in the years to come, C S Ghosh, managing director (MD) and ...

First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 22:57 IST

