'America is back': US President Joe Biden touts muscular foreign policy

US President Joe Biden on promised a new era after the scattershot foreign policy of his predecessor, Donald Trump, declaring “America is back” on the global stage in his first diplomatic address as president.
In his speech, Biden signaled aggressive approaches to China and Russia, urged Myanmar's military leaders to halt their coup, and declared an end to US support for a Saudi Arabia-led military campaign in Yemen.
"American leadership must meet this new moment of advancing authoritarianism, including the growing ambitions of China to rival the United States and the determination of Russia to damage and disrupt our democracy. We must meet the new moment ... accelerating global challenges from the pandemic to the climate crisis to nuclear proliferation," said Biden.
