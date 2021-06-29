Bangladesh govt scraps plans for 10 coal plants, pursues green options

The government has scrapped plans to build 10 coal power plants as it investigates alternative energy sources, including liquefied natural gas.

Among the major projects cancelled by the government is a 1,320-megawatt coal-based power plant on the Moheshkhali Island in southeastern Bangladesh, according to State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid.

had approved the construction of 18 coal power plants since 2008.

“It’s now essential for us to generate electricity through more environment-friendly sources,” Hamid said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Sunday, referring to Bangladesh’s role in combating climate change.

chairs the Climate Vulnerable Forum, whose 48 member states represent the 1.2 billion people most threatened by climate change.