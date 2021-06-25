China all set to operationalise the first electric train in Tibet

is all set to operationalise the first electric train in the remote Himalayan region of Tibet, connecting the provincial capital Lhasa with Nyingchi — a strategically located Tibetan border town close to Arunachal Pradesh.

The 435.5-km Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan- Railway is expected to be inaugurated ahead of the centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of (CPC) on July 1, according to official media reports.

The electricity transmission process has been completed and tested, Liu Yuxiang, Chief Engineer of the Lhasa-Nyingchi Railway, was quoted as saying by the state-run CCTV earlier.

The Sichuan- Railway will be the second railway into after the Qinghai-Tibet Railway. It will go through the southeast of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, one of the world's most geologically active areas.

In November, Chinese President Xi Jinping had instructed officials to expedite construction of the new railway project, connecting Sichuan Prov­ince and Nyingchi in Tibet, saying the new rail line would play a key role in safeguarding the border stability.

The Sichuan-Tibet Railway starts from Ch­engdu, capital of Sichuan Province, and travels thro­ugh Ya'an and enters Tibet via Qamdo, shortening the journey from Chengdu to Lhasa from 48 hours to 13 hours.

Nyingchi is prefecture level city of Medog which is adjacent to the Arunachal Pradesh border.