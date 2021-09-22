China Evergrande unit will make onshore bond coupon payments on Sept 23

-
ALSO READ
Evergrande gave workers a choice: loan us cash or lose your bonus
China pumps in $14-billion cash as Evergrande's pain roils markets
Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with property
China's realty giant warns of defaulting on $305-billion debt
China may initiate restructuring of Evergrande Group, says Morgan Stanley
-
China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) main unit said on Wednesday that it would make a bond interest payment on Sept. 23 after private negotiations with bondholders, as global investors worry over a possible default by China's No. 2 property developer.
In a Shenzhen exchange filing, Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd said the company would make a coupon payment on its Shenzhen-traded 5.8% September 2025 bond on time on Thursday.
The company did not detail its plan for interest payments, saying only that the bond "has already been resolved through private negotiations."
The company's coupon payment totals 232 million yuan ($35.88 million), according to Refinitiv data.
Evergrande is also due to make an $83.53 million coupon payment on an offshore dollar bond on Thursday. The Shenzhen exchange filing did not mention the offshore bond.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU