China, Russia are better than allies, Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin

-
ALSO READ
EU members bordering Russia reject plan to meet with Vladimir Putin
Russia maintains nuclear parity with US, but leads in new armaments: Putin
Angela Merkel, Putin spar over Navalny but vow to maintain dialogue
Vladimir Putin to arrive in Delhi today for 21st annual India-Russia summit
PM Modi to virtually chair BRICS summit on September 9, says MEA
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed relations with Russia as better than an alliance in a video call with President Vladimir Putin, according to the Kremlin, as the two leaders made a show of solidarity amid rising tensions with the West.
Xi “said that although they are not allied, their effectiveness even exceeds this level,” Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said. “I consider our relations a true model of interstate cooperation for the 21st century,“ Putin said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU