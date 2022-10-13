JUST IN
China's digital currency passes 100 bn yuan in spending, says central bank
Fed officials commit to restrictive rates but calibration needed: Minutes
US dollar surges to new 24-year high versus yen; sterling rallies
Pound falls after BoE chief rules out extending help to stabilise markets
Germany cuts fiscal deficit in overall budget as Covid measures expire
Bank of England expands emergency effort to stabilise financial markets
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to travel to India in November
Credit Suisse faces US tax probe, Senate inquiry over accounts: Report
Dollar gains on rate-hike fears, yen flirts with intervention levels
BoE expands emergency support for UK bond market to prevent a rout
You are here: Home » International » News » Finance
Bezos family donates USD 710 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Centre
Business Standard

China's digital currency passes 100 bn yuan in spending, says central bank

The spending involved 360 million transactions in pilot areas in 15 provinces and municipalities, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said

Topics
digital currency | China | Yuan

Reuters  |  Shanghai 

Yuan (Photo: Bloomberg)
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Transactions using China's digital yuan surpassed 100 billion yuan ($13.9 billion) as of Aug. 31, China's central bank said on Wednesday, as the country continues its roll-out of a central bank digital currency.

The spending involved 360 million transactions in pilot areas in 15 provinces and municipalities, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said, adding that more than 5.6 million merchants could now accept payments with the digital currency.

China is at the fore of a global race to develop central bank digital currencies, although adoption is still in the early stages. Transactions using e-CNY rose from 87.6 billion yuan by the end of 2021, the PBOC said.

Pilot regions offered nearly 30 rounds of e-CNY subsidies in 2022, including $4.5 million in free digital cash in Shanghai in May, to stimulate consumption, fight the pandemic and promote low-carbon transport, the PBOC said.

The central bank also took part in the cross-border multiple Central Bank Digital Currency (mCBDC) Bridge trial developed by the Bank of International Settlements and conducted tests to connect with Hong Kong's local digital payment system, it said.

The e-CNY has so far been used mainly for domestic retail payments, but will be promoted for use in corporate and personal business, as well as in finance, taxation, and government affairs, the bank said.

It also vowed to connect the e-CNY system with the traditional digital payment system, dominated by Alibaba Group's Alipay and Tencent Holding's WeChat Pay, to make it more convenient for consumers and merchants.

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Brenda Goh; editing by Richard Pullin)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on digital currency

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 10:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.