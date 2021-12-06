JUST IN
CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo for his role in brother's sex scandal agencies

The network had suspended its prime-time host on Tuesday

CNN fired anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday less than a week after new information emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year.
The network had suspended its prime-time host on Tuesday to investigate his conduct, after New York’s attorney general released details showing he was more involved than previously known in helping to strategise and reach out to other journalists as his brother fought to keep his job.

First Published: Mon, December 06 2021. 00:22 IST

