Covid-19 crisis: Russia to register world's first vaccine on Wednesday

Russia’s all set to register world’s first Covid-19 vaccine on August 12, according to reports. The vaccine is being jointly developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry.

Russia’s Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev on Saturday confirmed the development. “The vaccine developed by the Gamaleya centre will be registered on August 12. At the moment, the last, third, stage is underway.

Medical professionals and senior citizens will be the first to get vacci­nated,” Gridnev had said. The country plans to begin mass production of the vaccine from October 2020.

Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease specialist, however, has ques­tioned the fast-track approach. “I do hope that the Chinese and the Russians are actually testing a vaccine before they are administering the vaccine to anyone,” he said.