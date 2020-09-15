Defiant USTR says WTO China tariff ruling shows trade body's inadequacy

US Trade Representative reacted defiantly on Tuesday to a World Trade Organization decision finding punitive US tariffs on Chinese goods in violation of rules, saying that the trade body is "inadequate to stop China's harmful technology practices."



In a statement, Lighthizer said the decision shows that the provides no remedy for China's "misconduct," adding: "The United States must be allowed to defend itself against unfair trade practices, and the Trump Administration will not let China use the to take advantage of American workers, businesses, farmers, and ranchers."