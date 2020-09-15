JUST IN
WTO finds Washington violated trade rules by imposing tariffs on China
Defiant USTR says WTO China tariff ruling shows trade body's inadequacy

Lighthizer said the decision shows that the WTO provides no remedy for China's "misconduct"

Reuters  |  Washington 

US Trade representative Robert Lighthizer
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer reacted defiantly on Tuesday to a World Trade Organization decision finding punitive US tariffs on Chinese goods in violation of WTO rules, saying that the trade body is "inadequate to stop China's harmful technology practices."

In a statement, Lighthizer said the decision shows that the WTO provides no remedy for China's "misconduct," adding: "The United States must be allowed to defend itself against unfair trade practices, and the Trump Administration will not let China use the WTO to take advantage of American workers, businesses, farmers, and ranchers."
