Business Standard

Donald Trump to sign 'Buy America' order on medicines, medical equipment

The order will include a "Buy America" provision governing federal purchases of medical supplies and equipment

Donlad Trump | US economy

Reuters  |  Washington 

Donald Trump. (Bloomberg photo)
The order will also include measures to accelerate approvals of new drugs and catalyze development and use of advanced manufacturing techniques | (Bloomberg photo)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday will sign an executive order aimed at boosting domestic production of medicines and medical equipment, and protecting the United States against shortfalls in a future pandemic, a top adviser said.

The order will include a "Buy America" provision governing federal purchases of medical supplies and equipment, measures to accelerate approvals of new drugs and catalyse development and use of advanced manufacturing techniques, senior White House adviser Peter Navarro told reporters.

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 20:23 IST

