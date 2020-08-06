-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump says US topping world virus cases is 'badge of honour'
US was doing poorly for decades, now we're in midst of a comeback: Trump
IT companies jittery over Donald Trump's plan to suspend H-1B visa
From Namaste Trump to Happiness Class: Glimpses of Trump's India visit
Covid-19 crisis: Donald Trump may tax firms manufacturing outside US
-
Donald Trump to sign 'Buy America' order on medicines, medical equipment
The order will include a "Buy America" provision governing federal purchases of medical supplies and equipment
Topics
Donlad Trump | US economy
Reuters |
https://mybs.in/2YPSgdH
The order will also include measures to accelerate approvals of new drugs and catalyze development and use of advanced manufacturing techniques | (Bloomberg photo)
US President Donald Trump on Thursday will sign an executive order aimed at boosting domestic production of medicines and medical equipment, and protecting the United States against shortfalls in a future pandemic, a top adviser said.
The order will include a "Buy America" provision governing federal purchases of medical supplies and equipment, measures to accelerate approvals of new drugs and catalyse development and use of advanced manufacturing techniques, senior White House adviser Peter Navarro told reporters.
First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 20:23 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU