El Salvador plans to build world's first Bitcoin City: Nayib Bukele

-
ALSO READ
Bitcoin brings hopes, doubts for Salvadorans in US sending money home
Bitcoin crashes as El Salvador rollout falters: Check details here
El Salvador president Nayib Bukele changes Twitter profile to 'dictator'
El Salvador readies Bitcoin rollout with 200 ATMs for conversion
El Salvador becomes first nation to adopt bitcoin as legal currency
-
El Salvador intends to issue the world’s first sovereign Bitcoin bonds and build Bitcoin City, which will be free of income, property and capital gains taxes, President Nayib Bukele announced in the beach town of Mizata to a crowd of cheering Bitcoin enthusiasts.
El Salvador plans to issue $1 billion in tokenised US-dollar denominated 10-year bonds to pay 6.5 per cent via the Liquid Network, according to Samson Mow, chief strategy officer of Blockstream. Half of the funds of the so-called “volcano bond” will be converted to Bitcoin and the other half will be used for infrastructure and Bitcoin mining powered by geothermal energy, Mow said, while sharing the stage with Bukele.
After a five-year lock-in period, the government will begin to sell its Bitcoins and pay an additional dividend to investors, Mow said. He told Bloomberg News on Thursday about his proposal.
Blockstream models show at the end of the 10th year of the bond, the annual percentage yield will be 146 per cent due to Bitcoin’s projected appreciation, Mow said, forecasting Bitcoin will hit the $1 million mark within five years.
Mow said the lockup period on the bonds is designed to take $500 million in Bitcoin out of the market for five years, adding to the tokens’ scarcity and value.
Bitcoin reached an all-time high above $68,000 earlier in November, and has declined nearly 20 per cent in the weeks since. As of the end of October, the country owned at least 1,100 of the tokens.Bitcoin City will be built near the Conchagua volcano which will provide energy for mining, Bukele said, adding that Bitcoin bond issuance will begin in 2022. The only tax in Bitcoin City will be a 10 per cent value-added tax to fund city construction and services, he said.
In September, El Salvador became the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender, a move met with both enthusiasm and protests in the months since.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU