Facebook suspends political donations after US Capitol riot: Report

Inc said on Monday it is pausing all of its contributions to political action committees for at least the current quarter, following the storming of the last week.



Meanwhile, Inc's operations chief Sheryl Sandberg said on Monday the world's largest social network had no plans to lift its block on the accounts of US President Donald Trump, as the company clamped down on a phrase that has become a rallying cry for the president's supporters.

Sandberg, speaking during the Reuters Next conference, said she was glad that had frozen Trump's accounts, which came as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his baseless claims about fraud in the US presidential election amid riots in Washington last week.