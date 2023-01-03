JUST IN
Firing on Imran Khan by four shooters from four sites, finds probe
Business Standard

Fear of global natural gas crisis eased by warm start to winter

Gas futures are plummeting on reduced fuel consumption and the weaker outlook. European gas fell Tuesday, a day after briefly touching the lowest level since the war in Ukraine started

Topics
natural gas | winter

Stephen Stapczynski | Bloomberg 

Europe

A warmer-than-expected start to winter across large parts of the world is rapidly easing fears of a natural gas crisis that had been predicted to trigger outages and add to pressure on power bills. Forecasts point to temperatures above seasonal norms for most of Europe in the next two weeks, while the US expects better weather through mid-January. It’ll be more comfortable too across much of China — the world’s biggest gas importer — over the next 10 days, and Tokyo may see a spike around mid-January.

Gas futures are plummeting on reduced fuel consumption and the weaker outlook. European gas fell Tuesday, a day after briefly touching the lowest level since the war in Ukraine started. In the US, benchmark prices dropped as much as 11 per cent on Tuesday to dip below $4 per million British thermal units for the first time since February.

“The risk of extreme market tightness that people were worried about before the winter started seems low now,” said Abhishek Rohatgi, a Singapore-based analyst at BloombergNEF. Europe has rebuilt inventories, while milder weather across North Asia means there’ll be less competition for liquefied natural gas cargoes,.

Governments and utilities had been bracing for gas shortages after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, disrupting energy deliveries and lifting global demand for LNG. Prices for gas and coal hit a record as importers rushed to stockpile fuel for winter, when consumption peaks.

Those efforts to build inventories mean the biggest consumers are now sitting on comfortable supplies. In fact, Germany was able to add more gas into storage at the end of December as a mix of warmer weather and lower activity during the holiday season trimmed fuel use. Gas stocks there are now above 90 per cent full, after slipping to a season low of 87 per cent before Christmas.

Gas storage across Europe is 84 per cent full, far above the five-year seasonal norm of 70 per cent, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Strong winds are also reducing stress on the region’s energy systems. Germany is expected to produce near-record wind power on Wednesday, according to a Bloomberg model.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 23:52 IST

