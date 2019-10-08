Fitch downgrades Saudi Aramco to 'A' after attacks on oil facilities

-
Fitch on Monday downgraded Saudi Aramco by one notch after attacks last month on two production facilities, putting the rating of the state-owned oil giant at par with the one of Saudi Arabia, which the agency downgraded on September 30.
Aramco — the world's largest oil company and the most profitable — obtained its first credit rating of A+ by Fitch in April ahead of its inaugural public bond issue.
Fitch said at the time that the company had a higher "standalone credit profile" equivalent to AA+', but that its rating was "capped by that of Saudi Arabia in view of strong linkage between the state and the sovereign".
The downgrade by one notch, from A+ to A, but a stable outlook followed the Sept. 14 attacks on Aramco's oil installations, Fitch said.
