Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler to stand trial for 'dieselgate' scam

-
ALSO READ
Volkswagen completes monitoring in 2015 diesel emissions norms scandal
New emissions blow for Volkswagen as German court backs damages claims
First FIR filed against Audi, VW in India for emission cheat device
EU court rules diesel customers can sue Volkswagen where they bought cars
Ex-Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn, four others to face trial over diesel fraud
-
Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler on Wednesday (Sep 30) becomes the first to stand trial in Germany over the "dieselgate" emissions scandal, five years after parent company VW admitted responsibility.
Stadler, 57, faces charges of "fraud, falsifying certifications and false advertising" according to an indictment to be read out before the Munich district court. He is in the dock alongside former Audi and Porsche manager Wolfgang Hatz and two Audi engineers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU