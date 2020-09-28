Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler to stand trial for 'dieselgate' scam

JUST IN
Stadler, 57, faces charges of "fraud, falsifying certifications and false advertising" according to an indictment to be read out before the Munich district court

Stadler is in the dock alongside former Audi and Porsche manager Wolfgang Hatz and two Audi engineers

Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler on Wednesday (Sep 30) becomes the first to stand trial in Germany over the "dieselgate" emissions scandal, five years after parent company VW admitted responsibility.

Stadler, 57, faces charges of "fraud, falsifying certifications and false advertising" according to an indictment to be read out before the Munich district court. He is in the dock alongside former Audi and Porsche manager Wolfgang Hatz and two Audi engineers.

First Published: Mon, September 28 2020. 02:13 IST

