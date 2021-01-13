GOP lawmaker expects more Republicans to impeach Doland Trump

Republican Rep Adam Kinzinger is predicting more Republicans will join him in voting to impeach President



The House is set to vote Wednesday afternoon on impeaching Trump for a second time, accusing him of rallying a violent mob of supporters to attack the last week. If that isn't an impeachable offense, Kinzinger said, “I don't know what is.” Several other Republicans are backing impeachment, including No 3 GOP leader Liz Cheney.



“This is one of these moments that transcends politics,” the Illinois lawmaker told “CBS This Morning” in an interview ahead of the vote.



ALSO READ: US House of Representatives begins debate on impeaching Trump

Besides Kinzinger and Cheney, other Republicans backing impeachment are John Katko of New York, Fred Upton of Michigan and Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington.



Kinzinger wouldn't say how many more GOP lawmakers might vote to impeach, but said, “there'll be more than the five you've seen so far.”