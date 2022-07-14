JUST IN
Hijab protests: Iranian women publicly remove veils to raise their voices

For months, protests against the hijab have been gaining traction in Iran. Human rights foundations had urged women to use '#No2Hijab' on social media, along with the videos

Topics
women rights | hijab | islamic revolution

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Wikipedia
Representative image

This year's 'National Day of Hijab and Chastity' in Iran was unusual in more ways than one. On July 12, Iranian women took to the streets and publicly removed their veils as a sign of protest against the country's hijab rules. They also posted their videos on social media.

Masih Alinejab, a US-based Iranian journalist and activist, tweeted her video supporting the Iran hijab protest and wrote, "As we promised! We remove our hijabs and I hope everyone joins us. Forcing women to wear hijab is not part of Iranian’s culture. It is the culture of the Taliban, ISIS and the Islamic Republic. Enough is enough. #No2Hijab"

First Published: Thu, July 14 2022. 13:17 IST

