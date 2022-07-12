Lanka central bank chief to stay in job; new Prez to be elected on July 20

-
ALSO READ
President Rajapaksa agrees to remove brother as Sri Lankan PM: Lawmaker
IMF sees inflation as 'significant risk'
Former Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa questioned by CID over May 9 violence
Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 surge in China on IMF-World Bank agenda
Lanka uprising: End of the political journey of powerful Rajapaksa dynasty?
-
Sri Lanka’s central bank governor signalled on Monday he would stay in the job but warned that prolonged political instability in the country may delay progress on negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package.
Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, who has been holding bailout talks with the IMF since taking office in April, had told reporters in May he could resign if there was no political stability.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa plans to resign on Wednesday while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has also offered to quit, without specifying a date, to make way for a unity government.
Protesters stormed their residences on Saturday and have vowed to stay put until the two leaders resigned.
The parliament will reconvene on July 15 and a new president will be elected on July 20 and the cabinet will make way for a unity government, the prime minister’s office said.
Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Monday told BBC that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the island and is in a nearby country.
The president was flown to an airbase near the main international airport Monday, officials said, raising speculation he will flee into exile abroad.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU