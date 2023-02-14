JUST IN
Turkiye earthquake: NDRF canines beat machines in detecting survivors
Quake death toll tops 37,000 in Turkey, Syria; survivors still being found
Germany signs deal to produce ammo for air defence guns sent to Ukraine
Former judge Shahabuddin Chuppu elected Bangladesh's 22nd President
Palestinian teen killed in Israeli army raid in refugee camp in West Bank
Ukraine seeks warplanes at NATO talks, allies fret over ammunition needs
As search progresses, more survivors found in Turkiye on 8th day of quake
'Fight climate change, not each other,' says UAE COP28 leader to activists
Electronic sensors recovered from downed Chinese spy balloon: US military
Seven TTP militants killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
Turkiye earthquake: NDRF canines beat machines in detecting survivors
icon-arrow-left
US inflation rises 0.5% in January, more interest rate hike likely
Business Standard

Michigan campus shooting: Nearly three killed, suspect found dead

The suspect was a 43-year-old man who "is not affiliated in any way with MSU

Topics
US | Mass shooting

Bloomberg 

Emergency personnel respond to the shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, on Tuesday (photo: reuters)
Emergency personnel respond to the shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, on Tuesday (photo: reuters)

A gunman killed three people and injured five others at Michigan State University’s campus in East Lansing on Monday night, police said, adding that the suspect was later found dead after apparently taking his own life.

The suspect was a 43-year-old man who “is not affiliated in any way with MSU,” university police said. Authorities added they were searching for a motive for the incident that sparked a massive manhunt before the suspect was found dead a few hours after the shootings started. “The suspect has been located off campus. It appears he has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” MSU Police and Public Safety said. It added there is no longer a threat to campus and the shelter-in-place was been lifted.

Police have not yet released the names of the suspect or the victims. The shootings took place in at least two locations and police were trying to piece together the events that led to the killings.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 22:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.