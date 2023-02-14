Michigan campus shooting: Nearly three killed, suspect found dead

-
A gunman killed three people and injured five others at Michigan State University’s campus in East Lansing on Monday night, police said, adding that the suspect was later found dead after apparently taking his own life.
The suspect was a 43-year-old man who “is not affiliated in any way with MSU,” university police said. Authorities added they were searching for a motive for the incident that sparked a massive manhunt before the suspect was found dead a few hours after the shootings started. “The suspect has been located off campus. It appears he has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” MSU Police and Public Safety said. It added there is no longer a threat to campus and the shelter-in-place was been lifted.
Police have not yet released the names of the suspect or the victims. The shootings took place in at least two locations and police were trying to piece together the events that led to the killings.
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 22:43 IST
