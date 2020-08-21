North Korea's leader had big economic plans. He admits they've failed

Back in 2016, North Korea’s freshly minted leader, Kim Jong-un, held the country’s first ruling Workers’ Party’s congress in three decades and laid out an ambitious five-year economic plan to build what he called a “great socialist country” by 2020.

On Thursday, he admitted that theplan had failed. One calamity after another has hit since 2016. Led by the United States, the United Nations Security Council imposed devastating economic sanctions to retaliate against the North for its pursuit of nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles. Then came the global coronavirus pandemic, followed by massive flood damage because of torrential rain.



Kim now plans to chart a new course.



on Thursday announced plans to hold a rare Workers’ Party congress in January to work on a new plan to shore up its Kim’s blunt admission of policy shortcomings during a formal party meeting was an indication of how much the North Korean had been hammered by the triple crises.



Plans to improve the national has been “seriously delayed” by “severe internal and external situations and unexpected manifold challenges,” the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party concluded during the meeting in Pyongyang, the capital, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.



People’s living standard had also “not been improved remarkably,” the committee said.



It remains rare in North Korea, if not unprecedented, under Kim’s rule to openly admit to such failures.



Kim held his major coming-out event as leader when he held the party congress in 2016, the first such meeting in 36 years. There, he adopted his ambitious five-year economic goals. The plan was for Kim to celebrate his achievement during the party’s 75th anniversary on October 10 this year with pomp and spectacle.



But things have hardly transpired as Kim had hoped.



had already been struggling under the stranglehold of United Nations sanctions. Then, last week, the North Korean leader admitted that his nation was facing more challenges, “two crises at the same time”: fighting the spread of the coronavirus and coping with extensive flood damage. But he ordered his country not to accept any aid for fear that outside help might bring in Covid-19.



In his no-nonsense assessment during the party meeting on Wednesday, Kim said his country faced “unexpected and inevitable challenges” this year. He also critiqued the “achievements and shortcomings” of his own government, state news media reported.



When Kim took power after the death in 2011 of his father and predecessor, he vowed to ensure that his people, long suffering from multiple maladies, would “never have to tighten their belt again.” In 2016, when he adopted his economic plan, the North’s economy grew 3.9 percent, the highest since a devastating famine hit the country in the late 1990s, according to the estimates by the South’s central Bank of Korea.



As the sanctions tightened, the North’s economy shrank by 3.5 per cent in 2017, according to the Bank of Korea. It contracted by 4.1 per cent the following year, with its exports to China plummeting 86 per cent.



North Korea’s economy recovered slightly last year, growing 0.4 per cent.



But this year, the coronavirus forced the country to shut down the border with China, which had accounted for more than 90 per cent of the North’s external trade. North Korea’s exports to China plummeted to $27 million in the first half of this year, a 75 per cent drop from a year ago, according to the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul. Imports from China dropped 67 per cent to $380 million.

Fitch Solutions, which had predicted a 3.7 percent growth for the North Korean economy this year before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the global economy, now forecasts a record 8.5 percent contraction for the North.



As the North’s economic woes deepened, Mr. Kim begun delegating some of his governing work to his deputies, including to his only sister, Kim Yo-jong, the South’s National Intelligence Service said on Thursday. She has increased her voice in the North’s relations with South Korea and the United States.



“After nine years in power, wants to lessen the stress of governing,” Ha Tae-keung, a South Korean lawmaker affiliated with the conservative opposition Future United Party, said while briefing reporters on a closed-door parliamentary hearing from top intelligence officials. “Another reason is that he wants to spread the blame and lesson his political risk should policies go wrong.”



But Mr. Ha said that Mr. Kim’s delegation of power did not lesson his absolute authority or mean that Ms. Kim had been chosen as his successor. When Mr. Kim stayed out of sight earlier this year, sparking rumors that he was incapacitated, Ms. Kim was cited by outside analysts as the primary candidate to succeed his brother in the dynastic regime.



After he failed to persuade President Trump to lift sanctions during their meeting in Vietnam in February last year, Mr. Kim said his government would slog through the sanctions. In his New Year’s message this year, Mr. Kim asked his people to prepare to “tighten our belts” again.



So far, he has shown no sign of backing down on his nuclear weapons program. He vowed to boost his nuclear weapons program further, threatening to end his moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests.



In another aggressive move, North Korea in June blew up an inter-Korean liaison office — the symbol of warm ties between Mr. Kim and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea — after blaming the South for failing to increase inter-Korean economic exchanges.



Mr. Moon’s new national security adviser, Suh Hoon, planned to meet Yang Jiechi, a member of Beijing’s Communist Party Politburo, when the Chinese official visits the southern South Korean city of Busan on Friday and Saturday. The two officials were expected to discuss North Korea and a potential trip to Seoul by China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, Mr. Moon’s office said.