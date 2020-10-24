Oil falls about 2% on Libyan crude output, coronavirus demand concerns

-
ALSO READ
China drives global oil demand recovery out of coronavirus collapse
Crude oil prices surge as demand shows signs of recovery from Covid-19
Oil prices fall on fears about economic fallout from rising Covid-19 cases
Oil pips $40 for first time since March on OPEC cuts, demand recovery seen
Crude oil may struggle to top $40/barrel mark despite a glimmer of optimism
-
Oil fell nearly 2 per cent on Friday, finishing lower for the week, in anticipation of a surge in Libyan crude supply and demand concerns caused by surging coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe.
Crude prices sank after Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) said it lifted force majeure on exports from key ports and output would reach 1 million barrels per day in four weeks.
"As soon as that came out, the market cratered," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.
US crude settled at $39.85 a barrel, falling 79 cents, or 1.9 per cent. Brent crude settled at $41.77 a barrel, losing 69 cents, or 1.6 per cent. For the week, US crude futures lost 2.5 per cent and Brent futures shed 2.7 per cent.
Italy and several US states reported record daily increases in infections, while France extended curfews for about two-thirds of its population as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeps across Europe.
"What's holding us back is the uncertainty about demand - when we're going to get a vaccine, when things are going to get back to normal, concerns about more shutdowns," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Moscow did not rule out extending OPEC+ oil output cuts, but that assurance did not offset the expectations for rising Libyan output and demand worries, analysts said.
"They need to say, 'We are not going to bring back those two million barrels,'" Yawger said.
OPEC+, which includes Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is due to increase production by 2 million bpd in January 2021.US energy companies added five oil rigs to raise the total rig count to 287 in the week to Oct. 23, the highest since May, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said. The rig count is an indicator of future supply.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU