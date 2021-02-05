Oil prices hit highest level in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices steady with market structure pointing to tight supply
Oil slips as Covid-19 and demand concerns weigh ahead of supply report
Oil near 10-month high after Saudi Arabia's unilateral supply cut
Oil prices gain as Covid-19 vaccine hopes outweigh lockdown impact
Oil prices set for weekly gain amid coronavirus vaccine rollouts
-
Oil hit its highest in a year on Friday, closing in on $60 a barrel, supported by economic revival hopes and supply curbs by producer group OPEC and its allies.
New orders for US-made goods rose more than expected in December, pointing to continued strength in manufacturing.
President Joe Biden's drive to enact a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill also gained momentum on Friday.
Brent crude was up 85 cents, or 1.4%, at $59.69 by 1438 GMT after hitting its highest since Feb. 20 last year at $59.79. US crude was up $1.02, or 1.8%, at $57.25, after reaching $57.28, its highest since Jan. 22 last year.
ALSO READ: S&P, Nasdaq open at record high on stimulus progress, job market rebound
"The conditions still remain supportive for oil markets," said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at brokerage OANDA. "Oil should find plenty of willing buyers on any material dip." Brent is on track to rise more than 6% this week. The last time it traded at $60 a barrel, the pandemic had yet to take hold, economies were open and people were free to travel, meaning demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel was much higher.
The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, however, is fuelling hopes of lockdowns being eased, boosting fuel demand. But even demand optimists such as OPEC do not expect oil consumption to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022.
Oil also gained support from supply curbs by producers. OPEC and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, stuck to their supply tightening policy at a meeting on Wednesday. Record OPEC+ cuts have helped to lift prices from historic lows last year.
"OPEC+ discipline has been a real positive," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.
Further boosting the market, a weekly supply report showed a drop in US crude inventories to their lowest since March, suggesting that output cuts by OPEC+ producers are having the desired effect.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU