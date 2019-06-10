Pak decides to let PM Modi's aircraft fly over its airspace to Bishkek

Pakistan has decided "in principle" to let Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft fly over its airspace to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan where he will attend the (SCO) summit on June 13-14, said a senior government official in Lahore on Monday.

Pakistan had closed its airspace on February 26 after an Indian Air Force (IAF) strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Since then, it has only opened two routes, both of them pass through southern Pakistan, of the total 11.

India requested Pakistan to let Prime Minister Modi's aircraft fly over its airspace to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan.

"The Indian government will be conveyed about the decision once the procedural formalities are completed. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will also be directed to notify the airmen subsequently," the official said, adding Pakistan was hopeful that India would respond to its offer for peace dialogue.

He said Prime Minister Khan has recently written a letter to Modi stressing Pakistan requires a solution for all geopolitical issues including Kashmir between the two neighbouring states.