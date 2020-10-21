Police chief kidnapped by paramilitary, inflaming crisis for Pakistan govt

-
ALSO READ
Imran Khan slams Nawaz Sharif for accusing army chief of rigging elections
Inquiry into incident involving arrest of Sharif's son-in-law ordered
Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for speedy deportation of Nawaz Sharif
Nawaz accuses security of orchestrating his ouster, bringing Imran to power
Pak police registers sedition case against Sharif, other PML-N leaders
-
A high-profile kidnapping of a police chief in Pakistan -- allegedly by official paramilitary troops -- has signaled deepening of the political turmoil in a country bracing for further opposition protests aimed at ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Known as rangers, the troops raided the house of Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, the inspector general of police in southern Sindh province, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, a spokesman for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari -- whose opposition party rules the state -- said on Dunya TV Tuesday. They kidnapped him and forced him to sign an order to arrest an opposition leader, Safdar Awan,he said.
While Khan’s pro-military government has not yet addressed the issue, army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa ordered an inquiry. A spokesman for the prime minister was not immediately available and the office of rangers in Karachi decline to comment.
The unprecedented incident, where almost all top ranking police officers of the province sought leave for being “ridiculed,” provides a window into the turmoil in Pakistan which is the worst since Khan came into power about two years ago.
Pakistan Protests Gain Momentum, Putting Khan Under Pressure
An alliance of 11 top opposition parties is already holding a series of nationwide rallies seeking Khan’s ouster over food shortages and inflation as well as demanding that the military stop meddling in politics.
The army, which has directly ruled Pakistan for about half of its existence since 1947, has historically played a key role in foreign and national security policy. Lately, it has expanded its role during the current government’s tenure. The army and the judiciary cannot be criticized publicly under Pakistan’s constitution.
Since the incident, police chief Mahar ordered his officers to delay their leaves until the completion of the separate probe ordered by the army and the state government, the Sindh police posted on Twitter late Tuesday night.
The alleged kidnapping happened on Monday before the police arrested Safdar Awan -- the husband of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter and political heir of three time prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Awan, who was charged for raising political slogans during a visit to the tomb of the nation’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, secured a bail from Sindh High Court.
It follows the arrest of journalists and opposition leaders, some who’ve been charged with treason by Khan’s government for criticizing the army.
(Adds rangers decline to comment in the third paragraph.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU