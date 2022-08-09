Russia launches Iranian satellite into orbit from southern Kazakhstan

launched an Iranian satellite into orbit on Tuesday from southern Kazakhstan, just three weeks after President Vladimir Putin and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledged to work together against the West.

The remote Khayyam sensing satellite, named after the 11th Century Persian poet and philosopher Omar Khayyam, was launched by a Russian Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and entered orbit successfully, Russia’s space agency said. Iran’s space agency has received the first telemetry data sent from the satellite, the official IRNA news agency said. Tehran has rejected claims the satellite could be used by Moscow to boost its intelligence capabilities in Ukraine, saying will have full control and operation over it “from day one.”

The Washington Post reported last week that U.S. officials are concerned by the fledgling space cooperation between and Iran, fearing the satellite will not only help in Ukraine but also provide “unprecedented capabilities” to monitor potential military targets in Israel and the wider middle east.

says the satellite is designed for scientific research including radiation and environmental monitoring for agricultural purposes.

Russia has sought to deepen its ties with Iran since Feb. 24, when the Kremlin ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, prompting the United States and its allies to impose the most severe sanctions in recent history.

In July, Putin visited Iran in his first trip outside the former Soviet Union since the start of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

While there, Khamenei told Putin that Tehran and Moscow needed to stay vigilant against “Western deception”.

