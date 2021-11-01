Saudi Aramco net income surges 160% on rise in oil price, demand

Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco said on Sunday its third-quarter net profit more than doubled, boosted by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The oil giant's best quarterly earnings since its listing in December 2019 was fuelled by the strongest quarterly average crude prices since its shares began trading.

Aramco shares were up 1 per cent in early trade after the company disclosed its results and have risen about 9 per cent this year to a market valuation of just over $2 trillion, a goal sought by de-facto Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before the company's initial public offering. Aramco’s net income jumped to $30.4 billion for the quarter to September 30 from $11.8 billion a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing. That was above the median net profit forecast of $28.4 billion from four analysts.

"Our exceptional third quarter performance was a result of increased economic activity in key markets and a rebound in energy demand, as well as our unique low-cost position," Amin Nasser, Aramco's chief executive, said in a statement.

