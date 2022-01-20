Sri Lanka's central.bank hikes rates as it seeks to curb rising prices

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 4 wickets, level series 1-1
IND vs SL 3rd T20 highlights: Sri Lanka wins by 7 wickets, seal series 2-1
IND vs SL HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: SL win by 3 wickets, India win series 2-1
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Chahar stars as India win by 3 wkts
-
The Sri Lankan central bank raised interest rates on Thursday, as expected, to curb growing inflationary pressures in the economy but said the current rise in prices was largely fuelled by supply side disruptions which were expected to be transitory.
The rate increase will also help ease pressures on the external sector as the island nation battles a massive debt repayment crisis which several believe could end up with the country defaulting for the first time in its history.
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) raised the standing deposit facility rate and the standing lending facility rate by 50 basis points (bps) each to 5.50% and 6.50%, respectively.
A Reuters poll of 13 economists showed 6 out of the 7 economists who saw an increase had predicted a 50 bps rise in both the SDFR and SLFR, while the rest saw no change.
"The Monetary Board was of the view that the above measures will curtail the possible build-up of underlying demand pressures in the economy, which would also help ease pressures in the external sector, thus promoting greater macroeconomic stability," the central bank said in a statement.
The CBSL had been the first central bank in Asia to tighten policy in the pandemic era by raising rates by 50 bps in August last year and then held rates in October and November.
"We can't keep the rates low and accelerate the economy and expect investors to invest when the country is facing a severe balance of payments crisis," said Dhananath Fernando, Economic Analyst at Advocata Institute.
The CBSL has a mandate of keeping inflation within the 4%-6% band, but latest data showed inflation hit a 12-year high of 12.1% in December, up from 9.9% the previous month, on the back of global commodity prices and domestic food supply shortages.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU