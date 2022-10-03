JUST IN
Turkey's annual inflation hits new 24-year high at 83.45% in September
Business Standard

Sweden's Paabo wins 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine for research on evolution

Paabo won the coveted award for his discoveries 'concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution', the award-giving body said on Monday

Scientist Svante Paabo won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries "concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution", the award-giving body said on Monday.

The prize, arguably among the most prestigious in the scientific world, is awarded by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($900,357).

The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10.

($1 = 11.1067 Swedish crowns)

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 15:10 IST

