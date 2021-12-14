Toyota extends production stoppages in Japan as components run short

-
ALSO READ
Toyota to spend $13.5 billion to develop EV battery tech and supply by 2030
Toyota to hike prices by up to 2% from Oct 1 to offset rise in input costs
Toyota to slash September production as chip shortage bites: Report
Toyota Kirloskar Motor partners with Karnataka Bank for financing solutions
Toyota Kirloskar posts 14% growth in domestic sales at 9,284 units for Sep
-
Toyota Motor Corp said it would extend stoppages at some factories in Japan as it runs short of components from plants in Southeast Asia where production has been disrupted by COVID-19 lockdowns.
Lost production from the latest halts will now total about 14,000 vehicles in December, up from 9,000 units it flagged on Friday, Toyota said in an email.
The cuts, which affect Lexus models and its Land Cruiser, come as the world's biggest automaker by production volume tries to make up for production lost to earlier supply-chain disruptions in Malaysia and Vietnam.
Toyota said it is sticking to an annual global production target announced in September of 9 million vehicles for the year to March 31.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU